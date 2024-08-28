Business in Asia / Sweden / Thailand

Thai Air Force chooses Swedish fighter jet

The Thai Royal ir Force chooses Swedish gripen fighter jet Tuesday, August 27.

The Royal Thai Air Force has chosen the Swedish Gripen Fighter Jet over the US-made F16s.

The decision was made after the selection committee had reviewed all of the details of both contenders on August 20, according to the air force commander ACM Phanphakdee Phattanakul.

The commander stated that the Air Force will now begin preparing documents to present the details provided by the two manufacturers — Sweden’s Saab and the US’s Lockheed Martin — to the public and to his superiors.

The Air Force is looking to purchase four new fighter jets to begin replacing a dozen aging F-16s, which are scheduled for decommissioning soon. According to sources, the Gripen had previously been favored.

Source: Bangkok Post

