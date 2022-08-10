Norwegian web browser company chooses South East Asia to explore Web 3.0

The Norwegian company Opera is partnering on its Web3 plans with Vietnam-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Coin98.

Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera shared that,

“The Web3 ecosystem is still nascent, but its potential for growth is truly massive.”

“South East Asia was a natural choice as it is one of the most active and thriving regions when it comes to mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies,” she added.

According to Chainalysis’ Global DeFi Adoption Index published in 2021, Vietnam and Thailand along with other three major countries are considered to be leaders of global adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Opera is a company founded in Oslo, Norway providing internet browsers for over 350 million active users and is developing its Crypto Browser that allows users to easily interact with a wide array of Web3-based services such as decentralized exchanges (DEX) and gaming dapps.

