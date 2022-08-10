Spain now recognizes new-style Vietnamese passports

The Embassy of Spain in Vietnam has resumed the acceptance of the new-style Vietnamese passports on Monday, 8 August 2022 after its one week suspension.

The Spanish Embassy said that it completed the mandatory technical consultations with the authorities in Spain and came to the conclusion that the new Vietnamese passport, in blue-violet color, includes the essential details required by international regulations.

So far, Schengen countries except Germany and the Czech Republic still recognize the new passports as usual.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/politics-laws/1276073/spain-recognises-viet-nam-s-new-passports-reversing-earlier-decision.html