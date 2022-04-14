NPA Vietnam Country Director attended event in celebration of International Mine Awareness Day

On 3 April, Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) Vietnam Country Director Jan Erik Støa attended an event to celebrate the International Mine Awareness Day held by Quang Tri Provincial Mine Action Committee in Dong Ha city, Quang Tri province.

NPA Vietnam shares that the event had an audience of over 400 people including representatives of the provincial authorities, the U.S. Embassy in Ha Noi, survivors of explosive ordnance accidents, and staff members from mine action organizations operating in Quang Tri province.

During the event, Quang Tri Mine Action Center publicized maps showing the areas of cluster munitions contamination in the province and the progress made in the survey and clearance of these deadly explosive remnants of war thanks to the joint efforts of NPA/RENEW, MAG, and PTVN and the provincial authorities.

“Without this fantastic support from Quang Tri province, NPA would not have been able to operate in Vietnam,” said Jan Erik Støa while addressing the audience. “It will be important to continue the good cooperation between all stakeholders in Quang Tri province if we shall be able to reach the objective of EO impact-free province by 2025,” he said.

NPA Vietnam mine action works in Quang Tri are made possible thanks to funding from the Government of the United States and the Government of Norway.