Denmark supports MIID in empowering women of the rural communities in Myanmar

Myanmar Institute for Integrated Development (MIID) promotes participation and empowerment of local women through ‘Women Saving Groups’ in villages in Southern Shan State in Myanmar.

In a recent statement, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar highlight’s Denmark’s proud support to the non-profit institute and the great efforts of MIID in empowering women of the rural communities through community resilience programmes.

The community-based women groups provide and administer loans with very low interests to local families in the community for livelihood activities and emergencies.

To date, there are 14 women-saving groups with over 400 members who have been managing the revolving funds. The funds provide a safety net for the community members to help cope with economic distress. Through the project, the women groups have become trusted entities in the local communities and the women’s overall standing has improved.