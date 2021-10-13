NPA Vietnam hand over donated vehicle to support mine action in Quang Tri Province

Earlier this month, in front of the Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee office, NPA Vietnam Provincial Program Manager for Quang Tri Ms. Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh and the NPA/RENEW Project Coordination Manager Mr. Nguyen Hieu Trung officially handed over a donated vehicle to support the Quang Tri Provincial Mine Action Steering Committee, NPA Vietnam recently stated.

On behalf of the Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee, Deputy Head of the Office Mr. Le Huu Phuoc signed the handover agreement and received the vehicle.

According to NPA Vietnam, coordination between field teams and different government departments of Quang Tri province is very important for efficient planning of mine action and development activities, including how limited resources will be used. The Steering Committee can now use this vehicle, which was kindly donated by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during their oversight of mine action projects and a workforce of 900 national staff in Quang Tri province. The vehicle was designed and produced locally in Vietnam, which means the donation also supports national technology development, industry, and workers.

“NPA Vietnam would like to thank Quang Tri authorities for an effective partnership that has been in place since 2007, and look forward to continued cooperation to assist the province in achieving our shared goal of making Quang Tri province safe from the impact of explosive ordnance by 2025,” the organization stated.