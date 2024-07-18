Peter K. Miller passed away

Peter K. Miller has passed away on 13 July 2024. He was 76 years.

Peter K. Miller was in 1991 active in establishing the Danish Thai Chamber of Commerce together with Poul W. Weber. When the chamber was approved in June 1992 the first general assembly could be held in October 1992. At this meeting, Peter K. Miller was elected the first President with Poul W. Weber as Vice President.

Peter K. Miller was born 29 April 1948. He was half English and half Danish as his father was a Royal Airforce pilot.

He worked for Maersk his entire career from 1966 to 2008. He moved to Thailand from The Phillippines to be Managing Director of Maersk Bangkok Branch where he was in charge of all Maersk activities in Thailand until 1995. His final years in the company he worked in the UK, where he remained an advisor after his retirement.

The funeral will take place at the Chapel at Sorgenfri Church north of Copenhagen on Monday 22 July 2024 at 13.00.