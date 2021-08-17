Mr. Poul Weber awarded the Icelandic Order of the Falcon for his service as Honorary Consulate in Thailand

Icelandic president Mr. Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has awarded The Order of the Falcon to Scandinavian Society Siam’s Honorary member Mr. Poul Weber for his service as the Honorary Consulate of Iceland in Thailand for about 30 years, Scandinavian Society Siam (SSS) writes.

Mr. Poul Weber has a long distinctive executive career in Thailand spanning more than 6 decades both in the Private and Government sector.

Together with his current position as the Honorary Consulate of Iceland in Thailand and Honorary Member of the Scandinavia Society Siam, he has been President of Danish Thai Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok Riding and Polo Club, and Vice President of Rotary Club.

Mr. Poul Weber has also held various executive positions including, “East Asiatic Company Ltd., Denmark, Italy, Thailand, 1953-1970; senior vice president industry, manufacturing, trading, Berli Jucker Company Ltd., Bangkok, Thailand, 1970-1995; advisor, Thai Asahi Glass PCL, Bangkok, Thailand, since 1995; managing director, Glassway Ltd., Bangkok, Thailand, since 1995; advisor, EAC, Yangon, Thailand, since 1995. Board directors Fitness Clinic Ltd., Bangkok, TWF Company Ltd., Bangkok, Tropicwood Company Ltd., Bangkok.” SSS writes.

The Board of Scandinavian Society Siam congratulates Mr. Poul Weber on this tremendous achievement with the award of the Icelandic Order of the Falcon.