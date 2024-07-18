Thai Air Force likely to buy Swedish Gripen fighter jets

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has reportedly decided to buy the Gripen-E fighter jet from Swedish Saab. On 14 July a spokesperson from the Thai Air Force announced that the Thai government had received a recommendation to buy Gripen.

The spokesperson said, that the Air Force still needed the budgetary permissions and assessments from the government before the deal can go through. Saab has not yet commented on RTAF’s choice to buy the Gripen-E aircraft.

The so-called “fighter replacement project” is scheduled to run from 2025 to 2034 and according to plan the RTAF will buy 12-14 aircrafts.

