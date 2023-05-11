Denmark / General news / Philippines / Singapore / Sweden

Philippine energy department awards floating solar projects

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines awarded the Solar Energy Operating Contracts (SOEC) to six large-scale floating solar projects of SunAsia Energy, Inc. and its Singaporean partner, Blueleaf Energy.

These projects have a total capacity of 610.5 megawatts (MW) and will be installed on the water surface of Laguna Lake, according to Philippine News Agency.

“The awarding of these contracts accelerates the implementation of the thrust of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to develop indigenous and renewable energy sources,” DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

The green energy transition and investments in the Philippines have significantly grown among local and foreign investors.

Besides Singapore’s interest to collaborate with its neighboring country in the field, the Nordic countries like Denmark and Sweden have determined to establish bilateral ties with the Philippines in strengthening the country’s renewable energy sector as well.

Source: https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1201206

Related posts:

Swedish government funds solar energy project in Cambodia Sweden and Vietnam cooperate in renewable energy Right partners will grant Philippines success in renewable energy Solar company from Denmark interests to invest in Philippines

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *