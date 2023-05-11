Philippine energy department awards floating solar projects

The Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines awarded the Solar Energy Operating Contracts (SOEC) to six large-scale floating solar projects of SunAsia Energy, Inc. and its Singaporean partner, Blueleaf Energy.

These projects have a total capacity of 610.5 megawatts (MW) and will be installed on the water surface of Laguna Lake, according to Philippine News Agency.

“The awarding of these contracts accelerates the implementation of the thrust of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to develop indigenous and renewable energy sources,” DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

The green energy transition and investments in the Philippines have significantly grown among local and foreign investors.

Besides Singapore’s interest to collaborate with its neighboring country in the field, the Nordic countries like Denmark and Sweden have determined to establish bilateral ties with the Philippines in strengthening the country’s renewable energy sector as well.

Source: https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1201206