Laos reports trade deficit up to 17 million USD in April

The Lao Trade Portal reported that Laos’s trade deficit in April 2023 was recorded up to 17 million USD.

According to the Vientiane Times, the total value of trade in April amounted to $947 million, of which $465 million were exports and $482 million dollars were imports.

China is the top export destination for Laos, followed by Vietnam and Thailand.

Mainly, Laos exports products like mixed gold and bullion, salts, paper and paper products, gold ore, iron ore, pulp and paper scrap, cassava, bananas and beverages.

Furthermore, the country imports a large amount of electrical equipment, plastic products, land vehicles, etc. from Thailand, China, Vietnam, the US, and Japan.

