Vietnamese Deputy PM hosts reception for Danes

The Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha hosted a reception for Deputy head of Mission of the Danish embassy in Vietnam, Mette Ekeroth, and President and CEO of Vestas Group Anders Runevad.

The reception was hosted on 13 March 2024, and it’s main focus was on the collaboration between Denmark and Vietnam in implementing renewable energy projects. The implementation focuses on trading coal power for cleaner energy forms.

This reception happens the day after the was an official press conference were the Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang spoke of the ongoing collaborations between Vietnam and the Nordic countries.

Source: VOV

