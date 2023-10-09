Chinese EV Debuts in Finland

A brand-new Chinese EV brand is about to enter the Finnish market and is anticipated to “revolutionize the market.”

Voyah, a Chinese EV model, owned by state-owned firm Dongfeng, is set to be launched in Finland. Starting with the brands SUV mannequin called “Free.”

Nordcars, the Finnish importer, claims that Voyah Free represents the “absolute elite” of electric vehicles. The car will most likely be available on the Finnish market sometime this month, for a price of 79,900 euros. Voyah’s electrical automobile comes with a price ticket that’s significantly increased in comparison with many other Chinese EV’s.

In Norway, there are presently 409 registered Voyah vehicles. In Finland, Voyah would be the third Chinese EV brand to enter the market, following the introduction of Byd and MG earlier this year.

The precise pricing for Voyah Free will likely be revealed at a media presentation this month.

Source: Helsinki.fi