Chinese VOYAH electric cars are shipped to Norway

The first 500 VOYAH FREE SUVs were shipped from Wuhan, China to Norway recently this week.

As the pre-ordering of the cars in Norway started in June 2022, Torje Aleksander Sulland, CEO of Electric Way, VOYAH’s Norwegian car dealer partner, said that upon the arrival of the 500 FREEs in Norway, the delivery of the vehicles will begin in November.

VOYAH is a new, luxury electric automobile brand owned by the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Norway marked the VOYAH’s first attempt to branch out to the global market.

The brand expects to further expand its business in Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Israel in the upcoming 2023.

Source: https://autonews.gasgoo.com/icv/70021400.html