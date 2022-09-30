Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Norway / Sweden

Chinese VOYAH electric cars are shipped to Norway

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The first 500 VOYAH FREE SUVs were shipped from Wuhan, China to Norway recently this week.

As the pre-ordering of the cars in Norway started in June 2022, Torje Aleksander Sulland, CEO of Electric Way, VOYAH’s Norwegian car dealer partner, said that upon the arrival of the 500 FREEs in Norway, the delivery of the vehicles will begin in November.

VOYAH is a new, luxury electric automobile brand owned by the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Norway marked the VOYAH’s first attempt to branch out to the global market.

The brand expects to further expand its business in Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Israel in the upcoming 2023.

Source: https://autonews.gasgoo.com/icv/70021400.html

Related posts:

Volvo Venture Capital invested unspecified amount in EV charging software company Driivz Chinese EV manufacturers challenge the established car industry in Denmark 48 percent of Swedish and Chinese consumers say their next car will be electric Chinese High-end EV brand VOYAH officially landed in Norway

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.