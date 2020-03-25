Qatar special offer to fly NordCham members home

Qatar Airways is offering members of NordCham in Indonesia and their family members 10% discount on economy and business class flights to return home. The offer is valid for bookings and flights from today until end of 15th April 2020.

Memebrs may either use this link:

https://www.qatarairways.com/en/offers/we-will-get-you-home.html?cid=REID159450

Or the code “TRAVELHOME”

The special offer is a result of NordCham’s partnership discussions with Qatar Airways over some time, says Magnus Ramstad Dahl, NordCham Indonesia.

“Nordcham would like Qatar to be the Chamber’s airline partner with up to 20% discounts on flights, flexible bookings and cancellations, accelerated loyalty points accumulation and transferring members from other loyalty programs to Qatar’s loyalty program at the same membership tier.”

Magnus Ramstad Dahl adds, that these discussions have temporarily been but on hold due to corona but will resume once the situation returns to normal.

Qatar Airways operates two daily flights between Jakarta and Doha with connecting flights onward to Scandinavia. QR955 departs daily 25 minutes past mindnight from Jakarta to Doha while QR957 departs daily 20 minutes past noon from Jakarta to Doha.