Vietnam and Denmark coordinately promote child protection models

The Ho Chi Minh City Welfare Association and the Vietnam-Denmark Friendship Association cordially reviewed and promoted a project to support child protection from child abuses under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.

The project’s purpose was to provide direct support forms for vulnerable children and teenagers to prevent domestic violence, and sexual and labour abuse, among others, said Luong Thi Thuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Welfare Association.

Moreover, the project was aimed to raise awareness in the social issues related to child care, nutritional support, education, and health care for disadvantaged children, according to the Vietnam Plus.

The funds raised from the supporting projects were used to create clubs, social platforms, events and more to help solving social issues.

