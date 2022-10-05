“Revenge traveling” was the term which the tourism industry invented to describe the boom in traveling activity that shot up as soon as all the Covid related traveling restrictions were lifted.

Now that we are standing on the threshold of the festive season, I think a lot of us are looking forward to some serious revenge partying. Remember the count down parties before Covid? Remember the jam packed city squares on New Years Eve? The pubs filled to the brim and more queuing up to get in from the street outside.

All the chambers and social associations are gearing up for Christmas lunches during November and December, all the starved out hotels and restaurants are pushing special offers for “Festive Season Brunches” and “Year End Magic Nights”. Most of the Nordic Chambers in South East Asia are throwing Annual Balls and Christmas Lunches again and I love to see the remaining Nordic expats go out and supporting them.

This all falls in line with the urge to party at a high-intensity level in large gatherings as an attempt to make up for lost party time during social isolation.

I am personally all for going all out this festive season. I will join the lunches, I will sing the drinking songs, I will dance in the streets on New Years Eve, I will celebrate life and that most of us are still here. I will send a brief thought of sorrow to the ones, who didn’t make it and their bereaved families. But I will still definitely rejoice more than I will be sad.

How about you?