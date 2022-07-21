SKÅL: Viking Party in Manila

Asia’s biggest Viking Party is back! Skip the rest and book now!

SKÅL: Viking Party Manila will take place on September 24, 2022 at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Manila. Come experience Nordic heritage, cuisine, and culture all in one night. Enjoy a rich and sumptuous buffet of Nordic delicatessen, accompanied by free-flowing drinks. Think rivers and rivers of aquavit, schnapps, and vodka.

Feast Like A Viking

Our culinary highlight for the night is the irresistible crayfish—a freshwater lobster cooked in spices and herbs served the traditional Nordic way. A little fun fact for you: the Crayfish Party tradition has been celebrated in Nordic countries for centuries.

Every August, Danes, Finns, Norwegians, and Swedes gather to enjoy crayfish and other Nordic delicacies and schnapps while singing along to fun songs and just having a good time. Now, we’re bringing all of that to Manila!

Party Like A Viking

We can’t forget about the non-stop entertainment on stage, of course! Dance all night to the hits from the 70s, 80s, and our favorite Swedish band, ABBA.

We’re not done yet! We have lined up some awesome surprises for you with a grand raffle. Get a chance to win exclusive resort stays, worldwide air tickets, and other exclusive prizes from our sponsors.

Celebrate Like A Viking

Not only will you have the time of your life, you will also be putting a smile on the faces of kids from Chosen Children Village Foundation—a home for mentally handicapped and orphaned children. Proceeds from this event will be donated to the foundation.

So dress up like a Viking and head on over to Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Manila on September 24, 2022. Bring out your inner Viking and eat, sing, and dance like one!

This event is organized by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines​ in partnership with Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

Buy tickets here: https://nordcham.glueup.com/event/sk%c3%a5l-viking-party-manila-54705/