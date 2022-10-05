Norway funds project to support gender equality

The Government of Norway (NORAD) funded the Global Program on Addressing Gender-Biases Selection (GBSS) in Asia 2020-2022 with a specific focus on Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The project’s goals are to address son preference and gender-biased sex selection as well as implement laws and policies to end the gender inequality.

In Vietnam for particular, the son preference is shown to be the principal cause of the sex imbalance at birth.

However, on 4 October 2022, UNFPA Regional Director of Asia and the Pacific Bjorn Andersson shared about Vietnam’s persistent progress in solving the issues during the workshop, “South-South Consultation Workshop on Addressing Son Preference, Undervaluing of Girls, and Gender-Biased Sex Selections.”

Government agency representatives and experts from Armenia, Azerbaijan, China, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Georgia joined the workshop to discuss further potential movements.

The event was organized in Hanoi by UNFPA Asia and the Pacific.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-has-good-track-record-against-sex-selection-unfpa/239464.vnp