Thailand has become an even more popular travel destination for the Danes. The Danish travel agency TUI reports that sales in trips to Thailand has increased by 73 percent, according to B.T.

When Mikkel Hansen, head of communication at TUI, is asked why the sales for warm destinations has gone up, the answer is clear:

“It’s moving very fast, and Danes are booking much earlier this year. The fluctuating summer weather has definitely played a role in the high number of bookings.”