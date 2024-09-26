Community news / Norway / Thailand

Seamen’s church in Pattaya invites youth to confirmation classes

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
Seamen’s church in Pattaya is open for confirmation classes.

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya is welcoming Norwegian youth to sign up for confirmation classes, offering a mix of online lessons and in-person meetings when possible. The confirmation ceremony can be held at the Seamen’s Church or in Norway, and some choose to have ceremonies in both places.

The confirmation program is open to all, regardless of belief, doubt, or curiosity. Participants will explore personal growth, Christian faith, and life’s big questions. Online classes are in Norwegian, but writing in English is allowed.

The registration deadline is October 15, 2024, with flexibility for latecomers. For more information, contact Seamen’s Pastor Helle Maria.

Read more here.

