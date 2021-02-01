Shrewsbury Invests in Excellence: Project 2021 Close To Completion

In August 2021, Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside will complete an ambitious 1.1 billion Thai Baht building project.

Project 2021 dramatically increases the provision for Science, Mathematics, Computing, Innovation, Sixth Form, Higher Education counselling, Dining and Sport at Thailand’s leading independent international school.

Central to the development, Riverside’s 18 new high-specification Science laboratories – set over three floors – will inspire students on their journeys to the World’s finest universities. In combination with the dedicated facilities for Biology, Chemistry and Physics, 16 Mathematics classrooms, four Computing suites, an Innovation space and Robotics lab and brand new Sixth Form centre will deliver a compelling 17,000 sqm learning environment for the Riverside community.

This additional capacity will support the growth of the community from the current Senior School role of 930 students to a broader and more diverse community of 1,370 students by 2026. In addition, the 43 rai Riverside campus retains its renowned Junior School (from 3 years) and will continue to receive students into its Senior School from Shrewsbury’s already successful primary-aged City Campus (Sukhumvit-Rama 9), which opened in August 2018.

On the ground floor, Students will dine in an all-new purpose-built 700 seat air-conditioned hall, whilst at the top of the new Senior School building, Shrewsbury’s A level students will enjoy wonderful views out over the Chao Phraya from a split level 4000+sqm Sixth Form Centre. Incorporating Riverside’s award-winning Higher Education Team, a cafe, numerous breakout spaces, and quiet, flexible working environments, aspirational students will enjoy an inspiring environment that offers space to think and collaborate.

Shrewsbury Sport has been a key part of the collaboration among students over the history of the school, and Project 2021 represents another leap forward in provision. Two basketball courts are added to the existing three, and the growing netball programme will have one of the few purpose-built courts in Thailand. With badminton and volleyball also well served by the new 1,480sqm, air-conditioned sports hall, all athletes will benefit from 340sqm of Strength and Conditioning Space beneath, as well as a new 80sqm Yoga room and 80sqm spin bike studio. This new performance complex is based on the Powerbase concept from Loughborough University, where many of the UK’s finest Olympians and elite athletes train and develop.

Project 2021 meets the ambitions of the whole Shrewsbury community. With a design informed by a range of stakeholders – including the students themselves – and supported wonderfully by the Sophonpanich family and excellent governance linked to Shrewsbury School in the UK, this new development delivers new and exciting opportunities for aspirational parents, staff and students alike.

School owner, Khun Chali Sophonpanich, is pleased with the progress made and excited with what the investment will offer students going forward. “We are proud to be delivering two wonderful buildings that, for years to come, will continue to offer Shrewsbury students a chance to find and fulfil their potential – particularly in the Sciences, Mathematics, Computing, Sports – and ultimately to secure places at World-leading universities of their choice”.

Always looking forward, Shrewsbury Riverside has already produced a campus masterplan under the leadership of Shrewsbury Alumna, Khun Julie Sophonpanich and Principal Chris Seal, and in partnership with lead architect, Robert Philip Holmes of City Realty Company Ltd. and DWP Architects. This masterplan will in turn see new developments in all Senior School departments (including new plans for Music, Art and Drama) as well as renewal of the Prep and Pre-Prep buildings by 2025.

Principal Chris Seal comments, “Shrewsbury Riverside is built on aspiration. The Sophonpanich family and the Governing body showed foresight and ambition in launching this project before my appointment. I have thoroughly enjoyed bringing it to fruition and look forward to seeing the impact of these amazing spaces on our young people and their learning”.

To find out more and to apply, please visit the Riverside website HERE