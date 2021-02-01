Anders Antonsen wins all-Danish World Tour Final in Bangkok

Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen won the season finale in men’s singles at the World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Sunday after a nerve-wracking all-Danish match against Victor Axelsen.

Thailand has hosted three consecutive badminton tournaments in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, without spectators, to guard against the pandemic.

Viktor Axelsen ranked 4th was ahead of the final made favorite with his two previous tournament victories in Bangkok but the 23-year-old from Aarhus, Denmark won surprisingly 21-16, 5-21, 21-17 over his compatriot.

Anders Antonsen said immediately after the victory in an interview with TV2 Sport that he is all over the place, extremely happy, proud, and surprised. It has not been an easy month in Thailand and it’s just insane to win.

Victor Axelsen would have liked to take three tournament wins and said that he was disappointed but Antonsen played better and congratulated his fellow countryman on his victory. Antonsen is the only man to beat Axelsen in three weeks and with the victory, Antonsen put an end to Viktor Axelsen’s impressive shoal of 29 victories in a row.