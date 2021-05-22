Sign up for DABS Webinar with CEO of Dansk Erhverv Brian Mikkelsen

Danish Business Association Singapore’s upcoming webinar features CEO of Dansk Erhverv Brian Mikkelsen. The webinar will cover Dansk Erhverv before, during, and after Covid-19. Please note the event will be held in Danish.

The Corona crisis has reminded us that the game board can change quickly. But what can we learn from the crisis, what hand does Denmark have on its way out of the crisis, and what must we do to become the world’s best country to do business in?

Guest speaker Brian Mikkelsen

In June 2018, Brian Mikkelsen was appointed CEO of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

He has been a minister, member of parliament, and member of the Conservative People’s Party. 24 years at Christiansborg.

In his time as Minister of Trade and Industry, Brian Mikkelsen helped to strengthen equity investments, tourism, digitalization, cross-border trade, and more. As the banner bearer for a business and growth package, Brian Mikkelsen removed i.a. several corporate taxes and introduced the share savings account. As the longest-serving Minister of Culture, Brian Mikkelsen appointed seven cultural committees in 2015, which selected the most indispensable Danish works of art. It became a cultural canon, consisting of 108 works divided into different art forms, including architecture, design, and film.

Time & Place

Tuesday, June 8, at 15.00 – 16.00 (SG time) at Zoom.

The event is open to everyone. DABS members participate for free, while it costs SGD25 for non-members.

