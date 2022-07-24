Can robots advise you on investments?

DABS – the Danish Business Association in Singapore – invites members to the first event after the summer on 25 August 2022 with the title ” What is a robo-advisor and is one right for you?”

The event description explains, that robo-advisors have exploded in popularity in recent years, both in Asia and Europe.

“Robo-advisors typically use the same information as a financial advisor – your risk appetite, your investing goals and your time frame, for example – in deciding how and where you should invest. As they’re automated and online, robo-advisors usually offer low maintenance, low costs, easy access and real-time visibility over your long-term investments.”

“But not all robos are created equal. While many make similar claims, some are struggling in today’s markets, and Deloitte have identified four distinct generations in the evolution of robo-advisors. Saxo would like to share their views, and hear yours, on robo-advisors.”

The event is a morning meeting from 8.00 – 9.00am on Thursday 25 August 2022. The venue is

Saxo Markets Singapore

88 Market Street CapitaSpring #31-01

S-048948

The speaker will be Edward Tay, a Senior Sales Professional with Saxo, covering direct business, HNW clients and large corporates in South East Asia.

The event is free of charge and for DABS members only. Registration is mandatory. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Kindly note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.