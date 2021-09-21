DABS invite to Coffee Meeting webinar: “Mediation as a Method of Dispute Resolution”

The Danish Business Association Singapore invites you to their upcoming Coffee Meeting webinar: “Mediation as a Method of Dispute Resolution” on 30 September.

More about the event:

This coffee meeting will introduce you to Mediation as a dispute resolution option, discussing what is mediation and in which situations can this use to resolve disputes, and how it is done here in Singapore (and other places).

”Having a business dispute, Mediation could be the best way to resolve it.”

The experience shows that more than 70% of the cases being mediated are being resolved and most of them are done during only one day of mediation. It is, therefore, a swift and inexpensive way of resolving your commercial disputes saving you a lot of time and money and at the same in most cases maintaining your business relationship that often goes sour when a dispute is resolved via arbitration or court system.

This Coffee meeting will be led by Frank M Andersen who is an Accredited Mediator with Singapore Mediation Centre as well as with Singapore International Mediation Institute and a Qualified Mediator with the International Mediation Institute.

