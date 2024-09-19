Singapore adopts flexible work policies inspired by Scandinavian success

Singapore’s decision to implement flexible work arrangements (FWA) mirrors successful strategies seen in Scandinavian countries, where work-life balance is a key contributor to happiness and productivity. Starting December 1, 2024, the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests will encourage Singaporean employers to adopt practices such as remote work, staggered hours, and job-sharing. This formal process ensures that FWA requests are handled fairly, aiming to balance organizational needs with employees’ personal lives.

In Scandinavia, countries like Finland, Denmark, and Sweden have long embraced FWA, with major cities like Copenhagen and Helsinki ranking among the best for work-life balance. Finland, the world’s happiest country according to the 2024 World Happiness Report, credits its happiness to such policies, with almost half of jobs offering hybrid or remote work. Similarly, Denmark and Sweden also emphasize flexible work options, contributing to their high rankings on global happiness indexes.

By following this path, Singapore aims to improve productivity, reduce absenteeism, and foster a more family-friendly and sustainable workplace culture. The Scandinavian experience shows how such policies can lead to greater employee satisfaction, talent retention, and even environmental benefits, as reduced commuting lowers pollution. With this move, Singapore strengthens its position as a forward-thinking nation in the global workforce, while enhancing the well-being of its workers—just as Scandinavia has done for decades.