Thailand ranked in top 3 most popular destination for digital nomads

The Website, resume.io, ranked Thailand at the third top destination for digital nomads.

Cities including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani’s Pha-ngan Island, and Krabi are the most preferred.

The United States was placed first in the category, followed by Spain.

According to Pattaya Mai, the ranking was created based on hashtags that digital nomads placed on 25,976 of their Instagram posts in April.

Source: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/thailand-takes-3rd-place-as-most-popular-destination-for-digital-nomads-432816