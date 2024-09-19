Vietnam and Norway strengthen bilateral cooperation for energy transition

Vietnam’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 received a boost through the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

During a meeting on September 18 between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long and Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken in Hanoi, the two sides emphasized the critical role of the partnership in advancing clean energy.

Deputy Minister Long outlined Vietnam’s efforts under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) framework, with the Ministry of Industry and Trade establishing eight working groups. These focus on key areas such as offshore wind power, smart power grids, and green hydrogen. The collaboration aims to accelerate Vietnam’s energy transition, in line with the National Power Development Plan 8.

The Deputy Minister praised Norway’s contributions, noting that JETP partners will support Norwegian energy investments in Vietnam. Ambassador Solbakken commended Vietnam’s commitment to the energy transition and affirmed Norway’s dedication to assisting Vietnam in achieving its sustainability goals.

This strengthened bilateral cooperation marks a significant step toward a greener future for both nations.

Source: Vietnam+