Top Asian places for remote working in 2021

The global travel website Big 7 Travel has recently published a list of the best cities to work remotely from in 2021. The fast-growing communities of Digital nomads who are location-independent and use technology to perform their job are seen globally but these communities are stronger represented in places which fits their needs best. Important for digital nomads is fast and easily accessible internet, cheap lifestyle opportunities, and a vibrant culture to explore offline.

Big 7 Travel’s core data of affordability and internet access has been gathered via Nomad List, a global community of digital nomads, with other important factors for digital nomads taken into accounts such as countries that offer special nomad visas and expat-friendly communities.

It is no surprise that the 2021 list features a total of nine cities across Asia because another important factor for digital nomads is also a warm climate. ScandAsia has rounded up the top Asian cities for remote working 2021 citing Big 7 Travel below.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia is ranked highest in Asian as 4th on the list among 50 cities. Bali is described as a mecca for digital nomads with a variety of great co-working spaces available, a colorful night scene, and rich local culture. Bali is affordable, WIFI is rarely a problem and the island offers plenty of things to do offline as well. Cottages with rice terrace views cost around $ 400 a month and meals are under $5.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

The city of Chiang Mai, Thailand is ranked 5th just after Bali. Chiang Mai has over the past decade become very popular for digital nomads. It is described as the perfect makeup of affordability, visa flexibility, fast internet speed, and overall atmosphere. There is a diverse and connected expat community, cheap accommodation options and the city is the perfect entry into Thai culture.

Singapore

Singapore is ranked 7th on the list thanks to its stable economy, favorable business environment, and a melting pot of opportunities for remote workers. Singapore is an excellent gateway to the Asian market, it’s more expensive than most counties that are remote worker-friendly but the 93 Mbps internet, high level of safety, and endless career opportunities far make up for it.

Hanoi, Vietnam

Still in the top 10 is the city of Hanoi, Vietnam, ranked 9th of the best cities for digital nomads. The city is rich in history with many nearby sites to explore such as the Temple of Literature and Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi offers tasty colorful food, affordable accommodation as well as a ton of co-working spaces and cafes with fast WIFI.