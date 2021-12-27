Singapore Airlines suspends bookings for VTL flights

Following the government of Singapore’s decision to temporarily suspend new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights, Singapore Airlines has announced a suspension of bookings under the VTL scheme until 20 January 2022.

Before the suspension, Singapore airlines had announced Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services to Singapore from Denmark, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

VTL flights allowed travelers to enter the country without having to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

In a statement on 22 December, Singapore Airlines said, “Singapore Airlines has stopped accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights into Singapore that are scheduled between 23 December 2021 and 20 January 2022 (both dates inclusive). The suspension for new bookings also applies for VTL flights from Singapore to Malaysia in the same period.”​

“SIA customers with an existing confirmed booking on a VTL flight are not affected by this directive and can proceed with their travel plans,” Singapore airlines said.

“Singapore Airlines are following both the Singapore and Malaysia governments’ directives to suspend new VTL bookings,” the airline added.

Several countries in Asia, just like Europe, are postponing reopening plans since the Omicron virus has been spreading rapidly.