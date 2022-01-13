Recovered from covid and traveling to Singapore – Do I need a negative test?

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore receives many questions about travel and entry into Singapore from travelers who have recovered from covid-19 but continue to test positive and therefore can not present a negative test upon arrival.

The Embassy states that if you are in that situation, you may appeal to be exempt from the pre-departure negative test if you are fully vaccinated and have tested positive between 10-180 days before the date of departure to Singapore.

An appeal needs to be submitted to the Safe Travel Office using the form here and if your appeal is successful, you will receive an exemption letter to use when boarding your flight.

Please note, that you will not be exempt from border measures after arrival, including testing, the Embassy states.