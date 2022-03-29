Singapore to end quarantine for vaccinated foreign arrivals

From 1 April 2022, all fully vaccinated travelers can enjoy quarantine-free entry into Singapore as the city-state is “taking a major step forward to restore air connectivity to the world and to rebuild and reclaim Singapore’s position as a premier air hub”.

According to this announcement from the Singaporean government, The Vaccination Travel Framework will be launched to facilitate the resumption of travel for all travelers, including Short-Term Visitors (STVs).

All countries/regions will be classified under the General Travel or the Restricted Category and accord border measures by individual travelers’ vaccination status. Currently, all countries/regions are classified under the General Travel Category with no countries under the Restricted Category.

This will be adjusted according to any developments in the local and global COVID-19 situation.

Border Measures for General Travel Category

From 31 March 2022, 23:59 hours, all fully vaccinated travelers and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below are permitted to enter Singapore, without entry approvals or taking Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) transport.

Non-fully vaccinated Long-Term Pass Holders (LTPHs) and STVs aged 13 and above are generally not allowed to enter Singapore, except for the following groups:

1, LTPHs medically ineligible for vaccines;

2, LTPHs aged 13 to 17, subject to the appropriate measures; and

3, LTPHs and STVs with other valid entry approval (e.g. for compassionate reasons)

A summary of the border measures for the General Travel Category and the Restricted Category under the Vaccination Travel Framework is found here. Travelers are strongly advised to check the SafeTravel website for the latest border measures before entering Singapore.