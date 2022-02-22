VTL travel into Singapore made easier from 22 February

There is good news for VTL travelers to Singapore and from 22 February onwards travel restrictions will be eased.

The following measures are applicable for VTL travelers entering Singapore from 21 Feb 2022, 23.59h (SGT).

Long-Term Pass holders (excluding Work Permit holders) are no longer required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP).

Assessed travel history will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days

On-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the airport will be replaced with a supervised self-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART) at a Quick Test Center (QTC) or Combined Test Center (CTC), to be completed within 24 hours of arrival in Singapore. Travelers who have prepaid for the PCR test can expect a refund from the Changi Airport Group (CAG) for their unutilized test (excluding the S$3 administrative fee) 7 days after their scheduled booking date.

Unsupervised self-administered ARTs will no longer be required on Days 2 to 7 of arrival in Singapore.

VTL travelers who enter Singapore before 21 Feb 2022, 2359h (SGT) are required to continue with the existing testing regime (i.e. on-arrival PCR test and unsupervised self-administered ARTs from Days 2 to 7.

