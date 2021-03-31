Singapore and Sweden discuss potential future cooperation

During a video conference on Monday 29 March, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven discussed global issues and possible further bilateral cooperation.

The two Prime Ministers also discussed potential future cooperation in pandemic management and health, as well as digital and innovation partnerships.

According to local media, The Star, Lee Hsien Loong remarked in a Facebook post afterward that he was happy to reconnect with Stefan Lofven. He noted that Singapore is Sweden’s largest trading partner in South-east Asia and Singapore also hosts the largest concentration of Swedish businesses in the region, including household names like Ikea and Electrolux.

“Singapore has excellent relations with Sweden, including longstanding defense ties and strong cooperation in research and innovation,” Lee Hsien Loong wrote. He added: “I hope to welcome Lofven to Singapore soon!”