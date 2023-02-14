Singapore approves Finnish protein made of ‘thin air’

Singapore have approved a Finnish powder made from microbes called “food out of thin air.”

The protein, that goes by the name Solein, is made of air, microbes and solar energy by a Finnish start-up company called Solar Foods.

Solein contains protein, dietary fibre, fat, minerals, vitamins and other micronutrients. The powder is meant to provide an alternative for meat, milk, soy and lentils.

According to Solar Foods website, the process does not require animals or photosynthetic plants, which makes Solein the world’s most sustainable protein.

Singapore is the first country in the world to approve the sale of products containing Solein. The product is to be commercially launched in 2024, where it will be offered in selected restaurants.

Many Singaporean residents are flexitarians, which centers around a diet that is based on plant food. A 2020 survey found, that around 7 per cent of the population in Singapore identifies as vegetarian.

Solar Foods has already received praises, such as the Green Award for innovation in 2020.

The product was featured in Time Magazine’s top 100 inventions, and the company won the ‘Hottest cleantech start-up’ at the Europe Awards in 2019.

