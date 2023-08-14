Volvo Trucks to deliver first electric truck to Singapore

Volvo Trucks will be delivering its first electric truck in Singapore to DSV Global Transport and Logistics.

The order is set to take place on August 17th, 2023. This regional milestone marks the start of a future-focused partnership to promote greener practices within Singapore’s logistics segment.

This shift towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious industry will be marked with an event with presentations from senior leaders at Volvo Trucks, DSV Transport Logistics, and Volvo Trucks’ dealer for Singapore, UD Trucks.

Source: Volvo