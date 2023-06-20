Ice cream made from Finnish Solar Foods’ Solein launched in Singapore

Consumers in Singapore can now buy ice cream made with Solein. Solein is an animal-free protein grown from a single cell using hydrogen and carbon dioxide. A product developed by Finnish foodtech company Solar Foods.

The chocolate-flavored gelato is the first Solein-based product to be sold to the public. It is available at Fico, an Italian restaurant owned by the Lo & Behold Group in Singapore.

The restaurant’s chef team and Fico’s Chef-Partner Mirko Febbrile developed the recipe, which replaces dairy with Solein powder.

“It is a remarkable opportunity to be the first chef team to introduce a one-of-a-kind ice cream to the world,” Febbrile said in a statement.

“As a chef, I strongly believe in making food sustainable and responsible. Solein opens up opportunities to reimagine the food chain in a way that benefits our plane,” he added.

The news comes following the first tasting of Solein, which took place earlier in May at the same restaurant.

According to Solar Foods, the new ice cream is the first of many Solein-based products to come. Last month, the company announced a strategic alliance with Japanese food group Ajinomoto. The alliance includes an agreement to develop products with Solein and conduct a marketability study in Singapore starting in the first quarter of 2024.

Both companies also hope to expand their cooperation to countries outside of Singapore. This will depend on whether Solar Foods receives the regulatory approval it needs to sell Solein in other regions.

Solar Foods new facility being built in Finland, is expected to be completed in 2024. This will allow the company to start producing Solein on a commercial scale.

