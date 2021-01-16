Singapore CapitaLand collab with KONE Corperation to establish R&D lab to create smart city solutions

The Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab, led by Southeast Asian real estate group, CapitaLand, is collaborating with Finland’s KONE Corporation to foster innovation, creativity and deploy smart city solutions in Singapore. The aim is to create greener, sustainable, and smarter everyday urban environments for the future.

Axel Berkling, executive vice president, Kone Asia Pacific said “The lab will serve as an open platform where diverse industry players come together to tackle today’s pressing issues such as smart mobility, intelligent urban development, sustainability among others,”

“The lab will also play a key role in shaping the future of living in Singapore – to be smarter and more sustainable.” Singapore is the regional innovation hub for Kone, and we are excited to be a part of such a critical collaborative movement that integrates the deeper physical environment with smart digital capabilities.”

Aylwin Tan, chief customer solutions officer of CapitaLand Group added .“We welcome Kone and its partners to be part of the growing Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab communities, where we can better exchange ideas, strengthen Singapore’s built environment ecosystems, explore opportunities and new business models, as well as facilitate deployment of innovative smart cities solutions,”

