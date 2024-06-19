Indonesian Minister discussed bilateral hopes in Finland

The Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, recently visited Finland. During her time there she discussed five key issues concerning bilateral and global issues with the Finnish President Alexander Stubb and the Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

She opened the discussion on subjects such as measures to enhancing trade and investments. She also touched base on collaboration in the following fields: education, energy sector and smart cities initiatives.

“Indonesia and Finland have agreed to continue exploring potential opportunities to boost trade,” Retno Marsudi said in a statement released on Sunday, 16 June 2024.

Both nations also agreed that they desire to enhance Finnish investment in Indonesia, especially when it comes to the green energy and smart city sectors.

Retno Marsudi also desired to adress the humanitarian issues in the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine. Especially with the current situation in Palestine, there was a hope from Retno Marsudi that Finland would decide to recognize Palestine as a state.

Finland did not directly comment on this wish, but it was underlined that Finland has been consistently been commited to a two-state solution for the conflict. Both countries also pledged to push for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which proposes a three-phase ceasefire.

