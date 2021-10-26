Finnish KONE to equip Keppel Towers in Singapore

Finnish KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been awarded the contract to equip the new development at the former Keppel Towers site in Singapore with a total of 23 elevators.

According to this company statement, the new commercial development will comprise a 32-story Grade A office tower and ancillary retail spaces. KONE will provide the redeveloped building with 17 KONE MiniSpace™ DX elevators and 6 KONE MonoSpace® DX elevators, which have built-in connectivity functions.

The elevators serving the office floors will be installed with KONE Destination Control System that takes into account desired destination floors and the number of waiting for passengers to significantly improve efficiency and convenience, as well as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to allow potential future integration with the building’s in-house application or other third-party systems.

“KONE is pleased to be able to join Keppel Land in the redevelopment of Keppel Towers, as we have always recognized the importance of energy-efficient, innovation-led people flow solutions without compromising performance,” said Samer Halabi, Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific at KONE. “We are excited to partner with Keppel Land to achieve their vision of a future-proof, sustainable, and intelligent commercial property.”

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2021, and the redevelopment of Keppel Towers is projected to be completed in 2024.