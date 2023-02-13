General news / Thailand

Join Pattaya Color Fun Beach Run

The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya will host “Pattaya Color Fun Beach Run 2023” on Sunday, 26 February 2023 along Central Pattaya Beach in Chonburi, Thailand.

The run has a distance of 2 – 4 kilometers in which participants are invited to dress up in white and get splashed with color powder. There will also be other activities, souvenirs given, and prizes awarded to the most colorful and best fancy dress.

The event is a fundraiser, therefore, to join, participants are required to register online and pay for a 500 baht entry fee.

The fund raised will be donated to children at the Baan Jing Jai Home and the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC), reported The Pattaya News.

