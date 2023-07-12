Be ready to book seat for Crayfish Party 2023

The Thai-Nordic Association and all Nordic Chambers of Commerce in Thailand will host the annual event, “Crayfish Party 2023” on Saturday, 16 September 2023 at The Landmark Ballroom in Bangkok.

Welcome drink, beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks with significant crayfish, marinated salmon, Scandinavian delicacies, desserts, and midnight snacks will all be served.

The ticket information includes:

Member super early bird price (pay at the latest by July 31st) is 3,350 THB, and Table of 10 is 32,000 THB.

Member early bird price (pay at the latest by August 31st) is 3,550 THB, and Table of 10 is 33,000 THB.

Member normal price (pay at the latest by September 9th) is 3,850 THB, and Table of 10 is 36,000 THB.

Non-member price is 4,000 THB, and Table of 10 is 38,000 THB.

To get the member price for a Table of 10, it has to be booked by a Member or co-host Member.

