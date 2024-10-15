A new partnership between the International Maritime Organization’s TEST Biofouling Project and the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre of Asia aims to improve biofouling management in Asia and limit the spread of invasive aquatic species, which pose a growing environmental threat.

Biofouling, the buildup of marine organisms like microorganisms, plants, algae, and animals on ships, can introduce harmful species to new environments, threatening marine biodiversity and ecosystems. To address this, the partnership will focus on key countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and Malaysia, by offering training and sharing technology.

As part of the agreement, the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre of Asia will organize workshops and training to enhance biofouling management skills in the region. It will also help implement new technologies customized to each country’s specific needs, promoting best practices in the maritime industry.

This collaboration strengthens the Centre’s ability to promote sustainable biofouling management across the region, while encouraging long-term environmental protection efforts. The TEST Biofouling Project, funded by Norway, is dedicated to building capacity and piloting innovative solutions to manage biofouling and reduce related emissions.