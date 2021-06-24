Four Danish universities added to the Indonesian government scholarship list 

Four Danish universities have recently been added to LPDP Kementerian Keuangan RI’s official list which allows Indonesian students to apply for government scholarships, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia shares.

The Indonesian Education Scholarship (BPI) for Master’s and Ph.D. programs is a scholarship program funded by the Indonesian government and is managed by LPDP to finance higher education in Indonesian or overseas institutions.

It involves a full scholarship for programs at top universities. The applicants targeted for the BPI scholarship are Indonesian citizens with excellent academic achievement and strong leadership qualities who wish to continue pursuing studies on a Master’s or Ph.D. level.

“Studying abroad is a key way to foster human connections between Indonesia and Denmark.

Studying in Denmark is a unique opportunity to study at leading universities while experiencing some of the world’s most livable cities,” the Embassy writes.

