Svitzer AMEA to provide towage service to Philippines LNG terminal

The Danish towage operator and Maersk subsidiary Svitzer AMEA has signed a 10-year time charter contract with the Philippines’ FGEN LNG Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Gen Corporation to provide towage and other vessel support services required by FGEN LNG’s Interim Offshore LNG Terminal, media Hellenic Shipping News writes.

According to the contract, Svitzer will provide four new 75 metric ton bollard pull tugboats to assist the FSRU and LNG carriers that will deliver LNG to the terminal, for berthing, un-berthing, and navigation assistance.

The Danish towage operator will also provide other services including fire-fighting, pollution control, port, and vessel security services, pilot and boarding party transfer, and fender management.

Fgen LNG plans to start operations at the offshore terminal in the second half of next year.

Speaking on the contract signing, Nicolai Vinther Friis, Managing Director for Svitzer AMEA, said: “We are truly pleased that FGEN LNG has chosen Svitzer as a trusted partner and provider of towage services for the FGEN LNG terminal in Batangas Bay. Our two companies share many of the same values and, at Svitzer, we look forward to collaborating with FGEN LNG on ensuring the energy security of the Philippines and to be part of the country’s green transition. This important contract adds a new country to the global Svitzer portfolio and expands our ability to provide safe and efficient towage and marine services support to more customers across the globe.”