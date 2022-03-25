Denmark and Svitzer AMEA talked Liquified Natural Gas cooperation in the Philippines

Denmark’s Ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen recently met with Managing Director of Svitzer AMEA (Asia, Middle-East & Africa) Nicolai Vinther Friis to discuss Liquified Natural Gas cooperation in the Philippines.

Svitzer is a leading global towage operator which last year secured a 10-year contract to provide towage and other vessel support services to FGEN LNG Corporation’s import terminal in Batangas.

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines says in a statement regarding the meeting that the project will contribute to securing LNG to the Philippine energy mix and to achieve energy security and support a green transition.