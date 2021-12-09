SWEA Bangkok celebrates Christmas

Wednesday December the 8th 2021, SWEA Bangkok members came together at our President’s home at Baan Kapi, to enjoy a Christmas buffet, a music quiz and to catch up with each other before the Christmas holiday. The food was delivered by Stable Lodge, a Danish inspired restaurant/hotel on Sukhumvit soi 8. The saffron buns were delicious, a specialty by Eva Steinbach, a Gingerbread Pannacotta was made by another member and home made “kola” was also made by one of our members. The evening started with GLÖGG (mulled wine) and pepparkakor (ginger bread) with blue cheese and of course, a welcoming speech by Eva. Lot’s of laughing and fun.

We also had the great pleasure to say Congratulations to Eva Steinbach, who has been elected new Vice President for SWEA International.

We will miss her in Bangkok in the future as she is moving on. Good luck, you will do a good job for SWEA wherever you are.

MERRY CHRISTMAS & a HEALTHY HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022!

Don’t forget our Annual Meeting January 19th 2022, a meeting we recommend you to attend. We have the honor to be invited at the Swedish Ambassador’s residence. Preparations in the kitchen.