SwedCham China upcoming event: Updates on Business Visas to Sweden and Bona Fide Status 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to join their upcoming hybrid event covering updates on Business Visas to Sweden and Bona Fide Status on 13 January.

More about the event, SwedCham China writes:

This Webinar will be conducted on our platform KUDO*! multilingual meetings on KUDO’s platform. KUDO makes it possible for our audiences to switch languages between English and Chinese with a simple click in the meeting room.

How to apply for business visas to Sweden and bona fide status for your company in an effective way?

Join us for a breakfast seminar where your questions will be answered by two experts from the Swedish Embassy:

Conny Larsson – Counsellor and Head of Migration Team at the Swedish Embassy. In addition responsible for development issues in the field of migration in the Asia Region.

Dina Gurdic – First Secretary working in the Migration Team at the Swedish Embassy. Dina´s main responsibilities are investigations and decision-making in visa applications.

The following aspects will be shared during the event:

Overview of the current visa situation

Travel restrictions to Sweden

Requirements for business visa

Bona Fide Process

