SwedCham Shanghai is to hold an event on M&A Strategies

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China (SwedCham China) is to organize an “Introduction to M&A Strategies” event on 23 August 2022 from 08:45 – 10:30 AM (Beijing time) at Nordic Match Office @ Sino Ocean Tower, East Yan’an road no. 618, Tower 2, 21st floor, Shanghai, China.

The event will have Mr.Tony Wang from Nordic Match and Mr. Erik Carlius from Atlas Copco as the speakers.

Discussion’s topics include:

  • What is M&A and why is it relevant to your business in 2022?
  • Some of the common M&A strategies on the market today?
  • Risks for companies when doubling down on investing?
  • Do’s and don’ts when considering a merger?

If interested, please check out for more ticket purchase information here .

